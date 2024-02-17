2nd Victim of Friday’s Terror Attack Identifed As Reservist Ori Yaish, H’yd

The second victim of the terror attack that occurred at the Re’em Junction on Friday near Gedera was identified as reserve soldier Sgt. First Class (res.) Ori Yaish, H’yd, 27, from Modiin.

“The IDF shares in the sorrow of the family and will continue to support them,” a statement from the IDF said.

Yishai Gertner, H’yd, a 23-year-old yeshiva bochur from Modiin Illit was the first victim identified in the attack.

A 16-year-old talmid yeshivah who was critically injured in the shooting attack is hospitalized in the ICU in Schneider Hospital, sedated and ventilated.

Three others were seriously and moderately injured.

