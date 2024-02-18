“EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY”: Nearly Every Arab State Wants To Normalize Relations With Israel, Blinken Says

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the current moment is an “exceptional opportunity” for Israel to normalize relations with Arab states.
“Virtually every Arab country now wants to integrate Israel into the region to normalize relations,” Blinken said.
Blinken underscored the importance of addressing the Palestinian issue, describing it as “urgent” to proceed with the establishment of a Palestinian state that ensures Israel’s security.
He also highlighted ongoing regional efforts aimed at reviving the Palestinian Authority and transforming it into a functional institution.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
4 Responses
Israel first needs to show some strength and make it clear that they will give another terror nation a state. Currently that is what all the perspective Arab friends demand.
Things in the Middle East don’t work the way westerners think they do.
Israel has been methodically killing Hamas for some time now. They are further demonstrating strength by ignoring many of Joe Biden demands.
In the Middle East, this is what you look for in a partner.
Relations – through strength, not through weakness.
If Israel makes peace with the Palestinians, then peace with all Muslim countries will follow. If Israel makes peace with all the Muslim countries other than the Palestinians, the war does not end.
There is the problem that the Palestinians have their heart set on genocide from the “river to the sea”, so the the Israeli will need to get clever. This probably involves a stick (i.e. the IDF) and a carrot.