“EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY”: Nearly Every Arab State Wants To Normalize Relations With Israel, Blinken Says

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the current moment is an “exceptional opportunity” for Israel to normalize relations with Arab states.

“Virtually every Arab country now wants to integrate Israel into the region to normalize relations,” Blinken said.

Blinken underscored the importance of addressing the Palestinian issue, describing it as “urgent” to proceed with the establishment of a Palestinian state that ensures Israel’s security.

He also highlighted ongoing regional efforts aimed at reviving the Palestinian Authority and transforming it into a functional institution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)