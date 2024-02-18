TENSION WITH US GROWS: Israeli Gov’t Unanimously Rejects Imposition Of Palestinian State

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday sharpened his tone against the Biden administration, which reportedly is “rushing to complete a plan” for a Palestinian state and brought a statement to the Cabinet meeting for approval categorically rejecting the imposition of a Palestinian state by foreign countries.

Netanyahu said at the Cainbet meeting: “In light of the recent talk in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally impose a Palestinian state on Israel, today I am bringing a declaratory decision on this issue for the government’s approval. I am sure that it will receive very broad approval.”

The prime minister then read the statement:

“Israel utterly rejects international diktats regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. A settlement, if it is to be reached, will come about solely through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions.”

“Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition in the wake of the October 7th massacre would be a massive and unprecedented reward to terrorism and would prevent any future peace settlement.”

The members of the Cabinet unanimously approved the declaration.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)