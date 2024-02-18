Border Police Stop Car, Find Missile, 9 Grenades, Over 1,000 Machine Gun Rounds

Border Police officers of the Northern District recently carried out an operation against illegal arms dealers in the Galil.

During the operation, the officers stopped a car at the Karmiel Junction in northern Israel. A search of the car uncovered, a “Matador” type shoulder-mounted missile with an operating system, nine standard grenades, and over a thousand machine gun rounds.

Bomb sappers were rushed to the scene and the driver of the car, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, was arrested and transferred for questioning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)