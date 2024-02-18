Wanted Terror Suspect Killed, Israeli Border Officer Seriously Injured In West Bank Clashes

A Border Police officer was seriously injured during intense clashes in the West Bank city of Tulkarem on Sunday morning, which also resulted in the death of a wanted terror suspect. The operation targeted Ahmad Awfi, identified by the IDF, Shin Bet security service, and police as involved in multiple shooting attacks against troops and Israeli yishuvim, and responsible for the execution of two Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel.

The mission involved undercover Border Police officers and IDF soldiers entering Tulkarem to apprehend Awfi, surrounding the building where Awfi was located and employing a “pressure cooker” tactic, a method that escalates firepower against a building to compel occupants to surrender.

The confrontation progressed into a gunfight, resulting in Awfi’s death and the confiscation of his weapon. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed Awfi’s death and reported a second fatality, a 19-year-old man, who was caught in the crossfire with the Israeli troops.

The IDF reported battling against several Palestinian gunmen during the operation, who fired upon and threw explosive devices at the forces, leading to the wounding of one Border Police officer.

In a related operation on the outskirts of Ramallah, IDF forces detained a senior Hamas operative, continuing a significant crackdown on wanted individuals across the West Bank. Since October 7, over 3,100 wanted Palestinians have been arrested, including more than 1,350 affiliated with Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)