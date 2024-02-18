Nearly 50 Hamas Terrorists Eliminated Over Past 24 Hours, IDF Says

The IDF reported significant military successes against Hamas operatives across the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of dozens of terrorists over the last 24 hours.

In the southern region of Gaza, specifically in Khan Younis, the IDF’s 98th Division executed targeted raids against Hamas positions, resulting in the elimination of numerous gunmen and the discovery and confiscation of weapons caches. The division’s 7th Armored Brigade played a pivotal role, employing tank shelling and coordinated airstrikes to kill approximately 20 Hamas terrorists in the western part of Khan Younis.

Further airstrikes in the city led to the deaths of an additional 15 Hamas terrorists and the destruction of a significant weapons depot, further crippling Hamas’s operational capabilities in the area.

One of the focal points of the IDF’s operations has been the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where special forces, including the Commando Brigade, have been conducting thorough searches. The IDF reported finding weapons within the hospital premises, following intelligence that hostages had previously been held there. The operation at the medical center resulted in over 100 terror suspects being arrested and the seizure of various weapons.

Adjacent to the hospital, IDF commandos engaged and eliminated several Hamas gunmen in a nearby building, seizing weapons and safes in the process.

In central Gaza, the IDF’s Nahal Brigade also reported progress, killing at least 10 Hamas operatives within the last day, including by calling in airstrikes to target Hamas terrorists.

