Hamas Planned To Storm Prison On Oct. 7 & Free Hundreds Of Terrorists

Hamas terrorists planned to storm an Israeli prison on October 7th and free hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners, the UK-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat revealed on Monday.

According to the report, based on sources closely affiliated with Palestinian terror groups, the ambitious plan failed as the terrorists got lost on the way there due to a GPS malfunction, among other reasons.

The report cited as saying that Shikma Prison in the southern city of Ashkelon, about 20 kilometers from the Gazan border, was one of the targets of the October 7th assault. “The plan to storm the prison was carefully developed, in great detail,” a source in the Gaza Strip said.

The mission was assigned to one of the first groups of Nukhba terrorists that crossed into Israel on the morning of October 7th – 23 elite fighters from Hamas “Al Qassam” Brigades, supported by dozens of additional terrorists. The terrorists intended to breach the main gate of the prison with RPGS and anti-tank missiles. At the same time, the prisoners inside would riot to distract the security guards.

The sources reported that “the group actually went towards Ashkelon and crossed the border, from the direction of Kibbutz Yad Mordechai.” There, they encountered their first snag – a local security squad engaged them in a gun battle and killed a number of cell members.

When they continued on their way, their GPS devices malfunctioned, leading them in the wrong direction. Additionally, the terrorist responsible for navigation became disoriented and led them in the wrong direction. The terrorists ended up deviating from their path and returning south towards Netiv HaAsara, where they murdered 22 residents.

From there, they headed in the direction of Sderot, where other cells from Gaza had also reached. According to the report, this was one of the main reasons why the battle in Sderot, in which dozens of Israeli police officers and civilians were killed, lasted for almost three days.

When Al-Qassam leaders realized that the original group had failed to reach the prison, they instructed four terrorists who took part in the massacre in Kibbutz Zikim, where eight soldiers and 19 civilians were killed, to continue to the prison. However, the terrorists encountered Israeli security forces who fought them off and they were then targeted by air strikes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)