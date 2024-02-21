Ra’anana Terrorist Planned To Assassinate IDF Arabic Spokesperson

Ahmed Zidat, the terrorist who carried out the attack in Ra’anana, about a month ago, admitted during his interrogation that he had planned for months to assassinate the IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee.

Zidat, who worked in Ra’anana, noticed Adraee in a restaurant in the city and began following him even before the October 7th Hamas assault.

The multi-scene terror attack in Ra’anana, which was carried out by Zidat and another terrorist, left a 79-year-old woman dead and 20 injured, two seriously.

Adraee, who has been serving in his position since 2005, is a well-known figure in the Arab world and has received many personal threats to his safety, especially after conflicts such as the Second Lebanon War and Operation Cast Lead.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)