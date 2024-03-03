Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF’s Massive Assault In Khan Younis: 50 Hamas Targets In 6 Minutes


The IDF launched an extensive attack overnight Motzei Shabbos in western Khan Younis.

Air Force fighter jets carried out a massive wave of airstrikes on 50 Hamas terror targets within six minutes with the help of artillery forces.

The airstrikes were carried out to clear the area for ground forces. After the strikes ended, ground combat forces launched a surprise assault on the area.

Intensive battles were still taking place in the area as of Sunday morning. According to a Channel 12 News report, the IDF expanded its assault to another two targets, an upscale neighborhood in western Khan Younis, including a huge Qatari-funded residential complex. The $145 million complex with 3,000 housing units was inaugurated in 2016.

The second target is the city of Al Qarara, north of Khan Younis.

IDF forces in Khan Younis. (IDF spokesperson)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Muslim Teen Shouting “Death To Jews!” Stabs Frum Jew In Switzerland, In Critical Condition

Gantz Flying To US Without Approval, Netanyahu Is Furious

WATCH: In A First, The US Airdrops 38,000 Meals Into Gaza Strip

H”YD: IDF Announces Deaths of 3 Soldiers In Explosion, 14 Injured, 5 Seriously

Hamas Claims Seven Hostages Killed In Israeli Airstrikes

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network