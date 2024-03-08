Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
In First Gaza Deployment, Ultra-Orthodox Battalion Kills Hamas Terrorists, Destroys Launch Sites


In a recent operation in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, the IDF’s Kfir Brigade’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion achieved significant success, marking a first for the unit’s deployment in Gaza. The battalion, comprised of ultra-Orthodox and religious troops, was temporarily placed under the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade for the operation.

According to the IDF, the soldiers located and destroyed Hamas anti-tank missile launching positions, observation posts, and tunnel shafts, and killed several gunmen in Beit Hanoun.

In December, the IDF announced that it had completed dismantling Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion, but noted that smaller cells remained active in the area. The recent operation highlights the ongoing efforts to eradicate Hamas’s presence in Gaza.

The Kfir Brigade’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion is typically deployed in the West Bank, making this operation a first for the unit in Gaza.

