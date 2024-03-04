Rosh Yeshiva: “Nothing Will Help Them! We Won’t Agree To Drafting Bnei Yeshivos”

On the background of the Supreme Court’s decision to force the government to explain why Chareidim shouldn’t be drafted to the IDF and the resulting political debate on the matter, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman spoke sharply against such legislation.

Speaking at an atzeres at the Kollel Chazon Ish last week, the Rosh Yeshivah, a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, said: “I want to tell you, I want to announce here from this position – this is now נוגע למעשה. What I want to say is that we won’t agree to anything regarding the recruitment of bnei yeshivos – as the Chazon Ish and HaRav Shach explained.”

“And nothing will help them! No one is the ba’al habayis to be mevateir on the Torah – nothing will help them. And Hakadosh Baruch Hu will have mercy on us.”

