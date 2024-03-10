אין ייאוש בעולם: First Child Born To HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Kushelevsky, 88

A ben bechor was born to Rosh Yeshivas Heichal HaTorah HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Kushelevsky, 88, on Sunday morning.
The Rosh Yeshivah and his first wife, Rebbetzin Sora Leah, a’h, (the daughter of the Rosh Yeshiva of Gateshead, HaRav Aryeh Zev Gurwitz, z’tl) weren’t zohech to children. After the Rebbetzin passed away six years ago, HaRav Tzvi remarried to his second wife, a US native who was 50 at the time and had two children.
This morning, after five years of marriage, a baby boy was born to the Rosh Yeshivah and his wife at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.
The videos below shows HaRav Tzvi’s talmidim greeting him with singing and dancing as he arrived at his yeshivah in Har Nof.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
3 Responses
Wow! that is a real Mazel Tov!
מזל טוב על לידת הבן
תזכו להכניסו לבריתו של אברהם אבינו בזמנו ולגדלו לתורה לחופה ולמעשים טובים !!!
Science at its “best”!!!
I know we have a mitzvah to be “fruitful” but we also have an obligation to teach our children Torah. If you can’t teach them Torah than why have children at all. I bless him with a long life so that he can teach his children the ways of Ha-Shem.