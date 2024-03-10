אין ייאוש בעולם: First Child Born To HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Kushelevsky, 88

A ben bechor was born to Rosh Yeshivas Heichal HaTorah HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Kushelevsky, 88, on Sunday morning.

The Rosh Yeshivah and his first wife, Rebbetzin Sora Leah, a’h, (the daughter of the Rosh Yeshiva of Gateshead, HaRav Aryeh Zev Gurwitz, z’tl) weren’t zohech to children. After the Rebbetzin passed away six years ago, HaRav Tzvi remarried to his second wife, a US native who was 50 at the time and had two children.

This morning, after five years of marriage, a baby boy was born to the Rosh Yeshivah and his wife at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The videos below shows HaRav Tzvi’s talmidim greeting him with singing and dancing as he arrived at his yeshivah in Har Nof.

