Qatari FM: Gaza Ceasefire “Not Near” As Situation On The Ground Remains “Very Complicated”

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, expressed cautious optimism about reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza, despite acknowledging that an agreement is not imminent.

“We are not near a Gaza ceasefire deal but remain hopeful,” Ansari said at a press conference in Doha. “Talks are ongoing, but we are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal.”

Ansari said that all parties are working towards reaching a deal within the confines of Ramadan, but cautioned that the situation remains “very complicated on the ground” and refused to offer a timeline for a potential agreement.

Qatar is seeking to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, rather than a short-term truce. Israel has insisted that any ceasefire must be temporary and that its goal remains the destruction of Hamas and the return of all hostages. Hamas, meanwhile, has demanded the release of Palestinian security prisoners in exchange for the release of hostages it has been holding since October 7.

The apparent outline of a six-week truce deal, which has been rejected by Hamas, would see the release of 40 children, women, elderly, and sick hostages in a first phase, in exchange for some 400 Palestinian security prisoners, with the possibility of further releases to be negotiated. It is believed that 130 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza, not all of them alive.

