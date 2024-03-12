Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
FLATBUSH: Israel Real Estate Event With Planned Protest Will not Take Place As Scheduled


An Israel real estate sales event that was scheduled to take place at the Shul on Avenue N and East 27 Street will not take place tomorrow at this location. The event had triggered a planned protest outside the shul.

Additionally, the Rabbonim are asking all those who were planning to counter-protest, to please not attend, as the event is not going forward tomorrow.

Sources tell YWN that many of the protesters are known agitators, and with (literally) thousands of children being dropped off by buses from yeshiva at that very time of the event, [not to mention this being a highly residential neighborhood], the question was posed to the one of the leading Poskim, Hagaon HaRav Dovid Cohen who ruled that the event should be canceled.

Regardless of the evnt being cancelled, there will be a massive NYPD and Flatbush Shormim presence at the Shul all day.

The shul thanks the NYPD and community leaders for their steadfast leadership in keeping the community safe.

