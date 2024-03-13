ASSASSINATED: Hamas Leader Who Directed Attacks Against Jews Abroad

Lebanese media reported that a drone strike attributed to Israel hit a car near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Wednesday morning, killing two people.

Subsequent Arabic-language reports said that one of those killed was Hadi Mustafa, one of the leaders of Hamas’s military wing in Lebanon.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Hamas confirmed the death of Hadi Ali Muhammad Mustafa in an official statement, describing him as a “logistic officer” in its military wing in southern Lebanon. The statement said he was killed in the bombing of his car near Tyre.

According to Ynet, the fact that Hamas rushed to issue an official statement about his death indicates his significance to the terror organization.

Lebanese reports said that another person, a Syrian passing by the area on a motorcycle, was also killed in the strike.

Shortly after the Hamas announcement, the IDF issued a statement and video of the strike, taking responsibility for the elimination: “Earlier today, an aircraft struck the terrorist Hadi Ali Matzafa, a key operative in the foreign department of the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of ​​Tyre in the territory of Lebanon,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“Hadi was involved in directing terrorist squads and terror activities in the field as well as promoting attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in various countries around the world.”

The videos below show the scene of the attack in Lebanon:

