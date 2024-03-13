WATCH: Hamas Commander Eliminated in Airstrike in Rafah; Was Stealing Humanitarian Aid

In a joint statement, the IDF and Shin Bet announced that a Hamas commander in the terror group’s operations unit, Muhammad Abu Hasna, was eliminated in an airstrike in southern Gaza’s Rafah earlier today.

According to the statement, Abu Hasna was involved in integrating various Hamas units, directing field operatives, and running a Hamas intelligence war room that collected information on IDF movements in the Strip. He was also accused of involvement in seizing humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and distributing it to Hamas operatives.

The elimination of Abu Hasna “significantly harms the functioning of various Hamas units in Rafah,” the statement added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)