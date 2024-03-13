Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah: Israel Will Lose War And Destroy Itself By Fighting With Charedim

In a speech marking Ramadan, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah asserted that Israel will ultimately lose the war in Gaza, even if it enters Rafah. Directing his comments at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Nasrallah declared, “Even if you go to Rafah, you have lost the war.”

Nasrallah emphasized that Gaza’s residents will not surrender to Israel, despite the massacres, and will continue to embrace the resistance. He questioned, “Who are you negotiating with if Hamas has been defeated?”

Addressing internal Israeli debates, Nasrallah pointed to the “political crisis with the Charedim” serving in the IDF, predicting that it would lead to the collapse of the state. He also referenced Opposition Leader Yair Lapid’s remarks that the IDF lacks sufficient manpower to wage a war on the northern front.

