Netanyahu: Start Of Rafah Operation Will “Take Some Time”

Two days after his phone call with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement announcing that he will “soon approve the plan to evacuate the civilian population from the war zone.”

Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for Biden’s support and stated that the president had asked to present US proposals on humanitarian assistance and other aspects of the war. He also announced that top aides will be sent to Washington on Sunday.

According to Netanyahu, the operational plan has already been approved, and while the evacuation of Rafah will take some time, the military will continue to operate with full force.

“We continue to operate in Khan Younis, in the central camps, for the elimination and capture of senior Hamas officials as we just did in Shifa Hospital, while eliminating hundreds of terrorists,” he said.

Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to achieving “absolute victory” in the conflict, stating, “As I promised you time and time again — we are determined to achieve absolute victory, and we will achieve it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)