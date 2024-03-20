Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH IT: Three Palestinian Terrorists Eliminated In IDF Jenin Airstrike


The Palestinian Authority health ministry reported that three individuals were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. The three killed occupants of the vehicle were identified as Ahmed Barakat, Muhammad Fayed, and Mahmoud Rahhal, according to social media posts circulating after the incident.

The IDF stated that they targeted a group of terror operatives in the strike. Images circulating online depicted the trio armed with firearms, confirming their affiliation with terror groups in Jenin.

Confirming the airstrike, the IDF released a short statement acknowledging the operation and mentioning the targeting of several terror operatives. Further details regarding the strike are expected to be provided by the IDF shortly.

