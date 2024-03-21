Arab Teen Executed By Twin Brother After Alleged Collaboration With Israel [Videos]

Kerem Jabaren, a 19-year-old resident of Jenin affiliated with Islamic Jihad, was executed overnight Wednesday by his twin brother for allegedly collaborating with Israel and assisting with the IDF’s assassination of four terrorists in the city on Wednesday, Palestinian media reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, clashes took place in Jenin overnight between Palestinian security forces and terrorists from Islamic Jihad’s Jenin Battalion. Jabaren was injured in the clashes and evacuated to Ibn Sina Hospital. But he wasn’t there for long as armed Jenin Battalion terrorists led by his twin brother raided the hospital, abducted him, shot him to death, and abused his body.

Palestinian reports claimed that Jabaren gave information to Israel that led to the IDF strike on Wednesday that killed Ahmed Barakat, an Islamic Jihad terrorist who murdered Meir Tamari, H’yd, in a shooting attack in the Shomron in May 2023. Three other terrorists were also killed in the attack, including Muhammad Hawashin, an Islamic Jihad commander in Jenin who was behind deadly terror attack attempts.

The reports also claimed that Jabaren gave Israel information that led to the elimination of three terrorists in an Israeli raid of Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin almost two months ago.

In the videos below, armed men can be seen abducting Jabarem from the hospital, leading him through the streets of Jenin, and shooting him to death. His body is then cursed and abused by the crowd on the street. It’s truly a slice of life on the streets of the “civilized” Palestinian “nation” – the very one being supported by millions of “civilized” people around the world.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)