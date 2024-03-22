TERROR IN ISRAEL: 4 IDF Soldiers Injured, 1 Severely, Attack Helicopter Deployed In Hours-Long Battle

IDF soldiers searching for a terrorist on Friday morning who opened fire at an Israeli minibus near the yishuv of Dolev in Binyamin came under fire.

A gun battle ensued and multiple IDF soldiers were injured, at least one seriously.

The exchanges of fire lasted for over four hours, during which an attack helicopter and drone were deployed to the area to search for the terrorist. After over four and a half hours, the terrorist was finally eliminated in an attack from the helicopter.

Four soldiers were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, one in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and one in light condition.

The video below shows drone footage of the heinous terrorist opening fire as he hides among bushes:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)