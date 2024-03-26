Rosh Yeshivas Porat Yosef: “Bochurim Will Go To Jail:” Rosh Yeshivas Chevron: “No Draft Targets”

Rosh Yeshivas Porat Yosef HaGaon HaRav Moshe Tzadka, one of the most senior Sefardi Roshei Yeshivos in Israel, spoke strongly against the new Chareidi draft law currently being drafted during the Purim seudah on Monday in Jerusalem, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

“The Roshei Yeshivos should gather for a meeting and we’ll declare in one voice that our bochurim don’t recognize the law and they will all go to prison,” HaRav Tzadka said. “What should be done? This is the best option in my opinion. The Va’ad HaYeshivos should gather the Rabbanim and decide that all yeshivah bochurim will go to prison. What will they do? Take everyone to prison? So they’ll go.”

HaRav Tzadka instructed those who asked him about the issue to also speak to Rosh Yeshivas Chevron HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen in order to consult with him about what to do about the new law.

Kikar H’Shabbat published a recording of the conversation between HaRav Cohen and a Sefardi avreich.

Avreich: “I was sent by HaRav Tzadka to discuss the new recruitment bill.”

HaRav Cohen: “I haven’t seen the draft and I’m not well-versed on the matter but as I have expressed my opinion in the past, I and the Roshei Yeshivos are completely opposed to recruitment targets.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)