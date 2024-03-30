WANING SUPPORT: 59% Of Americans Side With Israel In Its Fight Against Hamas, Down From 68%

A recent Fox News survey reveals a shift in public opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with a majority still siding with Israel but by a smaller margin than in the past. Following the October 7 Hamas attack, 68% of voters supported Israel, compared to 59% in the latest poll.

The decrease in support for Israel is largely due to a shift among liberals, Democrats, younger voters, and women, who are now more likely to back the Palestinians. In contrast, Republicans, conservatives, and White evangelicals continue to strongly support Israel.

The poll also shows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer under fire for his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with many Republicans and Jewish leaders criticizing his stance. Netanyahu’s favorability rating is at 25%, while Schumer’s is at 30%. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell fares even worse, with a 20% favorability rating.

On foreign policy, voters prioritize the economy, election integrity, and other domestic issues over international affairs. However, a majority believes former President Donald Trump would handle foreign policy better than President Biden.

