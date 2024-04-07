ANIMALS: Oct. 7 Terrorists Cut Off Victims’ Limbs To Trade In Hostage Negotiation Deals

In a stomach-churning revelation, Chief Superintendent Yaron Binyaim, head of the Israel Police Unit of International Crime Investigations Security Division, shared the results of interrogations with terrorists responsible for the October 7th massacre. Speaking publicly for the first time, Binyaim exposed the gruesome acts committed by the terrorists.

“We interrogated terrorists who dealt in the body parts of the victims… They cut off limbs, took them with them to Gaza, and planned to trade them in future negotiations for hostages,” he said.

“We interrogated terrorists who were awash with hate, who took knives and murdered anything they got their hands on… I say to those who deny the crimes of the Nukhba terrorists that after six months of interrogations, there is no doubt at all regarding the horrifying quantity of crimes committed on October 7th.”

Binyaim emphasized the goal of interrogations, saying, “When you sit in front of a terrorist, your top goal is to pull the truth and everything he knows out of him… to know what he himself did, but also to know who his fellow terrorists were, who planned, who executed, who still hasn’t been caught, and what missions the terrorists were given before leaving Gaza.”

He acknowledged the emotional toll on interrogators, saying, “In the interrogation room, it is very difficult to remove emotions, but that is exactly the difference between a good interrogator and a great interrogator. Every investigation like this one will stay with us, the interrogators, for years to come.”

