IDF: Troop Withdrawal From Gaza Is To Prepare For Coming Rafah Offensive

The IDF has confirmed the withdrawal of its 98th Division from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, after four months of fighting in the area. According to military officials, the division had achieved its goals in Khan Younis and will now prepare for additional operations, including an expected offensive in Rafah.

In a statement, the IDF said that it will continue to work to increase humanitarian aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip, in an effort to maintain legitimacy for its ongoing operations against Hamas. The military also expressed confidence in its ability to handle any constraints that may arise from a potential hostage deal with Hamas, including the possibility of a lengthy truce and the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

The withdrawal of the 98th Division comes as the IDF prepares for the next phase of its operations in Gaza. The military has stated that it remains committed to defeating Hamas and ensuring the safety of Israeli civilians.

The development has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the IDF’s efforts to balance military objectives with humanitarian concerns, while others have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the strategy.

