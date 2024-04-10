Change Of Direction: In Rare Move, Israel Confirms Striking Hezbollah Base In Syria

In a rare event, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday night that it struck a position in Syria which was being used by Hezbollah.

“The IDF attacked military infrastructure established on the front in Syrian territory which according to intelligence served as a Hezbollah terror base,” the IDF statement said.

“The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible for everything that happens in its territory and will not allow actions that can lead to the entrenchment of Hezbollah on the Syrian front.”

Army Radio reporter Doron Kadosh commented: “This announcement indicates an interesting change of direction by the IDF regarding taking responsibility for attacks in Syria.”

“In the past, the IDF was careful not to take responsibility for any attack in Syria, neither along the border nor deep inside the country. Attacks on Syrian positions that were used by Hezbollah on the border also occurred quietly, without being publicized. These attacks were published from time to time in foreign reports.”

“During the war (and especially in the last two months), the IDF began to take responsibility for attacks directed against Hezbollah’s entrenchment on the front in the Syrian Golan Heights.”

The Israel Defense Force has released Footage showing Strikes within the last few hours on a Outpost of the Syrian Arab Army in Southwestern Syria which was being utilized by Iranian-Backed Militias, as well as at least 2 Observation Posts and other Hezbollah Sites in Southern… pic.twitter.com/a9DHG3wfzb — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 9, 2024

