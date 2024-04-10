Lebanese Money Changer Linked To Iran, Hamas, And Hezbollah Assassinated By Mossad

Muhammed Ibrahim Srour, a Lebanese money changer accused of funneling funds from Iran to Hamas, was found dead in the town of Beit Meri, east of Beirut, on Tuesday. According to Saudi news agency Al Hadath, Srour’s body was discovered after he lost contact with family and friends last Thursday, prompting an investigation.

Sources told Alarabiya that Srour had been wanted by the Mossad since 2018 and was a teller at a Hezbollah-owned money exchange agency. Additionally, Lebanese media reported that Srour, 57, was found dead in a villa with a large sum of money nearby, which was not taken by the assassin.

Srour’s name was on a list of individuals sanctioned by the US for their involvement in transferring funds from Iran to Hamas’ Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)