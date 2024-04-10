INTEL SOURCES: IRAN ATTACK ON ISRAEL IMMINENT; FORCES ON HIGH ALERT ACROSS MIDEAST

A major attack by Iran on Israel is believed to be imminent and could happen in the coming days, according to US and Israeli intelligence assessments. While it is unclear whether the attack will come directly from Iran or through its proxies in the region, Tehran is thought to be planning to use high-precision missiles or drones in the assault.

The warning comes after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for Israel to be “punished” for the recent attack on an Iranian consular building in Damascus, which killed two generals and several members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran on Wednesday shut its airspace above the capital city Tehran, claiming that it is due to “military exercises.”

In response to the heightened tensions, the US has pledged to support Israel’s security and has placed its military forces in the region on high alert.

The situation has also led to disruption in air travel, with German airline Lufthansa suspending flights to and from Tehran due to “the current situation in the Middle East.”

The attack, if carried out, would mark a major escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel, which have been building for months.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)