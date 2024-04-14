Biden To Bibi: “US Will Oppose Israeli Counterattack On Iran”

US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that the US will oppose an Israeli counterattack on the Islamic Republic, media outlets reported on Sunday morning.

Biden told Netanyahu that the US would not assist Israel in such an attack.

“You got a win. Take the win,” Biden said to Netanyahu, according to an Axios report that quoted a White House official.

The report added that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asked his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant to notify Israel ahead of any strike against Iran

Senior Iranian officials said that Iran warned the US of supporting an Israeli retaliatory attack, saying that it would target US bases in return.

This “is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!” Iran’s mission to the UN in New York stated on Sunday morning.

Tehran also warned Israel of a more significant attack if it retaliates for the unprecedented attack on the Jewish state.

Meanwhile, Israel’s war cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss its response to the strike. According to Channel 12 News, Israel intends to carry out a significant retaliatory attack but to try to align its moves with the US and other western allies to avoid sparking a regional war.

The chief of staff of #Iran‘s regime’s Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri tells Iranian media today: “Our response will be much larger than tonight’s military action if #Israel retaliates against Iran,” and warned Washington that any backing of Israeli retaliation would result in U.S.… pic.twitter.com/NqBayr7aTU — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) April 14, 2024

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)