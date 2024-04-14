Israel Air Travel in Disarray Following Iranian Attack | Chaim V’Chessed

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israel Air Travel in Disarray Following Iranian Attack


In light of the Iranian attack on Israel, Israel’s airspace was closed from 12 AM on Sunday morning as a precautionary measure. Ben Gurion Airport has now reopened to air traffic. However, countless flights have been delayed or canceled.

El Al and Arkia intend to resume operations, albeit with significant delays and possible schedule changes. On the other hand, airlines such as United, Lufthansa, and Austrian Airlines have canceled flights until at least Tuesday, April 16. Passengers are urged to stay in touch with their airlines or travel agents.

Chaim V’Chessed has been inundated with inquiries from passengers with upcoming travel plans to or from Israel for Pesach. Unfortunately, given the unpredictability of the situation, we are unable to provide specific guidance at this time.

Many are exploring the possibility of charter flights departing from Israel. However, as of now, there is no information available regarding such options. Passengers are encouraged to monitor www.chaimvchessed.com for any updates on this matter.



