Republicans Demand Biden Launch Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran Over Attack On Israel

Republican lawmakers on Sunday urged the US to launch a retaliatory strike against Iran after the country launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel the night before.

President Joe Biden had previously vowed to protect Israel, but aid to the country has been delayed; in fairness to Biden, primarily due to divisions within the Republican party. However, following the attack, Rep. Steve Scalise announced that the House will move forward with a bill to provide Israel with an aid package next week.

“In light of Iran’s unjustified attack on Israel, the House will move from its previously announced legislative schedule next week to instead consider legislation that supports our ally Israel and holds Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable,” Scalise said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham also praised the decision, stating that Iran must face consequences for attacking a US ally. “Prayers for our ally, Israel, who is under attack by the Ayatollah and his henchmen. It is long past time for Iran to pay a heavy price for the terrorism they sow throughout the world,” Graham wrote on X.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn also took to X, demanding that President Biden launch “aggressive retaliatory strikes on Iran” immediately.

