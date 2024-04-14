What Did Israelis Search For On Google During The Iranian Attack?

What did thousands of Israelis type into Google’s search engine during the tense hours of the Iranian attack overnight Motzei Shabbos?

Ynet reviewed the data and found that they were searching for “Tehillim” and “Tikkun HaKlali.”

Already on Motzei Shabbos, in the hours ahead of the impending attack, there was an increase in the search for the words “Tehillim” and “Tikkun HaKlali” on Google.

As the hours ticked by, the frequency of the searches increased until they reached a peak at 1:47 a.m. – when red alert sirens sounded in cities and towns across Israel.

According to Google Trends, Tehillim was the fifth result that Israelis searched for during the attack, with the words “Mizmor L’Todah” the fourth result.

