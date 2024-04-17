House Passes Resolution Condemning “From the River to the Sea” Chant as Antisemitic

In a bipartisan vote, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning the chant “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free” as antisemitic. The resolution, introduced by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), passed with a significant majority of 377 to 44 votes.

While many Democrats supported the resolution, 43 members of the party, including “Squad” members like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, voted against it. House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, Jamaal Bowman, and Cori Bush also opposed the measure. One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie – an anti-Israel voice on the right – voted against the resolution as well.

The passage of this resolution is part of a broader effort by House Republican leaders to affirm support for Israel and condemn Iran’s recent actions. The resolution is one of 17 measures being voted on this week aimed at demonstrating solidarity with Israel and denouncing Iran’s aggression.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has previously defended the chant, laughably claiming the chant is an “aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.”

However, fellow Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz countered, “This phrase means eradicating Israel and Jews. Period. Dressing it up in a new PR ploy won’t change that.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)