NORTHERN ESCALATION: 7 Wounded, 2 Seriously, In Direct Rocket Hit

An anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah scored a direct hit on a community center in the Arab town of al-Aramshe in the western Galil early Wednesday afternoon.

No red alert sirens sounded in the town prior to the rocket hit.

Due to the proximity of the town to the northern border, MDA and IDF helicopters were deployed to the area to treat the wounded. The seven victims, all in their 30s, were evacuated to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya, two in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and four in light condition.

Two additional red alert sirens were activated as the rescue forces were treating the wounded.

About ten rockets were launched at Kiryat Shmona and Meron on Tuesday evening. Four rockets hit Kiryat Shmona, causing damage to infrastructure and minor damage to property, including several vehicles that were hit by shrapnel. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no casualties.

In addition, Hezbollah fired about 20 rockets at the areas of the Ga’aton kibbutz and Route 89 in the western Galil. Baruch Hashem, there were no casualties.

The rocket launches came after Israel’s targeted elimination of a top Hezbollah commander, Ismail Yousef Baz, in the town of Ain Baal, near Tyre, Lebanon on Tuesday evening.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)