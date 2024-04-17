Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: “Starving” Civilians Frolic At The Beach In Central Gaza


A video of “innocent” Gazan civilians enjoying themselves at the beach in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip went viral on Wednesday.

The footage caused widespread outrage among Israelis, who said that while the Israeli hostages are dying in enemy captivity, the “starving” residents of the Gaza Strip are frolicking on the beach.

Others noted that the video shows that Gazans are freely returning to their homes in the Gaza Strip following the withdrawal of IDF troops.

MK Ze’ev Elkin said: “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant and Minister Gantz, if this is how you’re conducting the war in Gaza, it’s not surprising that Hamas doesn’t feel pressured to agree to a hostage release deal and Iran directly attacks Israel with hundreds of missiles.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Trump Visits Bodega Where Criminal’s Killing Sparked National Outrage Over Crime

MAILBAG: There Are Literal Avoda Zara Ceremonies In Our Community And Nobody Is Speaking Up

Former NY Rep. Lee Zeldin Suggests Trump Visit To Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel

TRAGEDY IN WILLIAMSBURG: 10-Year-Old Girl Struck And Killed By Vehicle

Doctors Urge Vaccination As US Sees Alarming Rise in Measles Cases

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network