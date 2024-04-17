NO SURPISES: House Dems Refuse to Condemn Burning of American Flag and “Death to America” Chants

Numerous House Democrats in Washington, D.C. declined to condemn the burning of the American flag and chanting of “Death to America” when questioned by a reporter this week. The questions came in response to a recent pro-Palestinian demonstration on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, where protesters were seen burning American flags and chanting anti-American slogans.

When asked if she supported such protests, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) refused to answer or even acknowledge the reporter. Similarly, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed she was not aware of the reports and would need to “check for them myself.”

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who recently lost the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in California, also declined to comment. Her staffer repeatedly interrupted the reporter, saying they needed to move on to the next event. When pressed about whether she was okay with people burning the American flag and chanting “Death to America,” Porter remained silent.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)