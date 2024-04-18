Iranian Spy Ship ‘Behshad’ Returns to Port Over Israeli Strike Fears

The Behshad, a vessel registered as a commercial cargo ship with a Tehran-based company sanctioned by the US Treasury for alleged ties to the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, has recently returned to port, raising concerns of a potential Israeli strike.

Having been stationed in the Red Sea since 2021, the Behshad’s presence in the region has drawn attention, particularly after Iran removed another suspected spy base, the Saviz, from the area. The Saviz had reportedly suffered damage in an attack attributed to Israel, amidst a broader shadow war involving ship attacks in the region.

Previously, Iran described the Saviz as being involved in “anti-piracy” efforts in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. In March, Tehran issued warnings to the US against targeting either ship.

