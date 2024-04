Live Stream

Following the devastating events which took place today, where 3 Sifrei Torah were consumed in a fire along with our beloved shul and Beis Midrash, we will hereby commence the writing of a new Torah on the very grounds of this tragic fire, along with a funeral procession for the 3 destroyed Torahs.

TODAY, 10th of Nissan, at 4pm.

34 Northridge Rd

Pomona, NY.

Tune in live!

https://youtube.com/live/NVIaH1yY_r4

The burial for the 3 destroyed Sifrei Torah will take place in Chodesh Iyar.