HY’D: IDF Soldier Niftar From Injuries In Last Week’s Hezbollah Drone Strike

A reservist officer critically wounded in the Hezbollah drone and missile attack on the northern border community of Arab al-Aramshe last week has succumbed to his wounds, the military says.

He is named as Maj. (res.) Dor Zimel HY’D, 27, a deputy company commander in the Etzioni Brigade, from Even Yehuda.

Another 13 soldiers and four civilians were wounded in the attack on April 17, during which Hezbollah launched two anti-tank missiles and an explosive-laden drone from Lebanon, targeting a community center in Arab al-Aramshe where soldiers were gathered.