DISASTER: 50,000+ Stranded For Pesach As Airlines Cancel Flights To Israel

An estimated 50,000 Israelis have been left stranded due to widespread flight cancellations, just days before Pesach According to Channel 12, numerous airlines have scrapped flights to and from Israel amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas and last weekend’s attack by Iran.

Several major carriers, including Swiss, United, KLM, Air Canada, and Easyjet, have suspended or reduced operations since the October 7 onslaught by Hamas. Some flights were cancelled on short notice, leaving travelers with little time to make alternative arrangements.

The Pesach season is typically a peak travel period for Israel, with both incoming tourists and vacationing Israelis flocking to the country. However, with multiple airlines still not operating at full capacity, many travelers are facing uncertainty and frustration.

