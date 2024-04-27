Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MORE PYSCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Releases Propaganda Video Featuring 2 Hostages


The Hamas terror organization released another propaganda video over Shabbos featuring two hostages abducted from their homes on October 7th.

The video comes only days after a similar clip was released of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23.

The clips show the first signs of life of Keith Siegal, 64, and Omri Miran, 46.

Siegal, who hold US citizenship, was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza along with his wife Aviva, who was released in November.

Miran was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nachal Oz in front of his wife and two small children, a baby and toddler.

Both hostages read statements dictated to them by their captors.

Omri Miran
Keith Siegel

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



