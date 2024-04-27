Ben-Gvir Remains Hospitalized, Daughter Released Before Shabbos

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was injured in a car accident on Friday afternoon, remains hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Motzei Shabbos.

A statement issued by his office after Shabbos decried the media’s coverage of the accident. “As Shabbat ended, the minister was informed with sorrow and astonishment about the waves of hatred and death wishes that flooded the media studios and social networks, both among the left-wing sector of Israel and in Arab countries and among Israel haters around the world. In studios and among the members of the extreme left, there were probably quite a few who would have celebrated if, G-d forbid, the result would have been worse.”

His office also responded to the claim that his vehicle crossed a red light: “Minister Ben-Gvir is under constant threat to his life and his conduct is in accordance as one who is targeted by terrorist elements 24/7. The minister returns tonight – from his hospital bed – to tend to the national security of Klal Israel. On Friday, we saw evidence of the importance of the reforms made by Minister Ben-Gvir when a citizen who received a license as part of the weapons reform saved a life.”

Ben-Gvir is receiving treatment for rib fractures and bruising. His daughter, who was lightly injured in the accident, underwent testing at the hospital and was released before Shabbos.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)