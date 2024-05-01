Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Support IDF Offensive In Rafah To End War With Hamas

A Harvard CAPS Harris poll reveals that a significant majority of Americans (72%) believe Israel should proceed with an operation in Rafah to bring an end to the war against Hamas.

The poll posed a question to respondents, asking whether Israel should move forward with the operation, doing its best to minimize civilian casualties, or back off and allow Hamas to continue governing Gaza. Only 28% of respondents opted for the latter option. The poll also found that 78% of participants believe Hamas should be removed from power.

However, opinions are divided on what should follow, with 30% supporting Israel’s administration of Gaza, 35% backing the Palestinian Authority, and the remaining 35% advocating for the establishment of a new authority involving Arab countries.

