The Secret Meeting Between The Rosh Yeshiva Of Slobodka And The IDF General

The head of the IDF’s Personnel Directorate, Gen. Yaniv Asor, traveled to Bnei Brak before Pesach for a secret meeting with HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the Rosh Yeshivah of Slabodka and one of the leaders of the Chareidi Litvak sector.

The meeting was held on the background of the Supreme Court and the Attorney-General’s demands on the government to recruit bnei yeshivos.

Sources close to HaRav Hirsch said that the Rosh Yeshivah stressed that he will not agree to any plan that does not allow all bochurim to learn Torah without interference from the IDF.

Senior IDF officials confirmed the meeting. The IDF responded to an inquiry from B’Chadrei Chareidim by stating: “The Personnel Directorate deals with a wide range of issues related to strengthening the competence of the IDF…including working to promote the integration of Chareidim in a variety of service paths while providing the opportunity to maintain their lifestyle and beliefs. The General met with many leaders in the Chareidi public in order to learn about the various aspects related to the issue and promote it successfully.”

On Wednesday, the government stated that it is working on a plan to recruit Chareidim in the immediate future in a response to the Supreme Court’s demand to clarify how it intends to comply with the law regarding the Chareidi draft.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)