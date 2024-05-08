Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Pounds Hezbollah Which Responds With Volley Of Suicide Drones [VIDEO]


IDF fighter jets carried out extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon on Wednesday

About 20 terror targets in the Ramiyah area were struck, including military bases and terror infrastructures.

Secondary explosions were detected during the attacks, indicating the presence of ammunition depots at the site.

Following the IDF strikes, Hezbollah launched a heavy volley of rockets and suicide drones at yishuvim in the north

Earlier on Wednesday, Hezbollah launched at least four anti-tank missiles at Manara, Avivim, Metula and Malkia.

Hezbollah claimed that it targeted IDF military bases. There are unconfirmed reports that there were casualties from one of the attacks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



