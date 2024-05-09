Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed In Hezbollah Attack In Northern Israel


The IDF announces that a soldier was killed in a Hezbollah mortar and missile attack on an army position near the northern community of Malkia on Wednesday.

The deceased soldier is identified as Staff Sgt. Haim Sabach HY’D, 20, from Holon, serving in the Border Defense Corps’ 869th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit. Additionally, the IDF reports that another soldier sustained light injuries in the attack.

His death increased the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 615.

A total of 14 IDF troops were killed in attacks on the Lebanon border since October 8.

