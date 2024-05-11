10 Firefighter Teams Battled Huge Blaze Caused By Massive Rocket Barrage At Kiryat Shmona

The Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon on Friday launched a massive barrage of 35 rockets at Kiryat Shmona, kindling a huge fire.

Some rockets fell in the city, sparking fires and damaging buildings, burning vehicles and even opening a crater in a road. About 15 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Other rockets fell in open areas outside the city, sparking a huge fire on Route 90.

Ten firefighting teams were required to quell the flames. B’Chasdei Hashem, despite the extensive damage, miraculously no one was injured in the barrage.

The IDF carried out airstrikes at the sources of fire.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the attack.

