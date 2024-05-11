Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

10 Firefighter Teams Battled Huge Blaze Caused By Massive Rocket Barrage At Kiryat Shmona


The Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon on Friday launched a massive barrage of 35 rockets at Kiryat Shmona, kindling a huge fire.

Some rockets fell in the city, sparking fires and damaging buildings, burning vehicles and even opening a crater in a road. About 15 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Other rockets fell in open areas outside the city, sparking a huge fire on Route 90.

Ten firefighting teams were required to quell the flames. B’Chasdei Hashem, despite the extensive damage, miraculously no one was injured in the barrage.

The IDF carried out airstrikes at the sources of fire.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the attack.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF: We Already Have The Weapons Needed For Full-Scale Rafah Operation

In A First, 30 Chareidim Are Drafted To Israel’s Border Police

Owners of Hyatt Hotels, Pritzker Family, Tied To Anti-Jewish Protests

OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION: Meron Will Be Completely Shut For Lag BaOmer, IDF Says

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF: What Did Begin Say When Biden Threatened To Cut Off Aid In 1982?

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network