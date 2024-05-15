Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Father Of 3, H”YD, Murdered By Hezbollah After He Ran To The Aid Of Wounded Soldiers


The Israeli civilian who was murdered by Hezbollah on Tuesday when he ran to help IDF soldiers after they were hit by an anti-tank missile was identified on Wednesday as Elad Fingerhut, H’yd, 38.

Fingerhut, z’l, was a resident of the Matzuva kibbutz in northern Israel and a father of three children, aged 11, 12 and 14.

Fingerhut, z’t, who grew up in Efrat, had gone to the base to distribute food to the soldiers for Yom Ha’atzmaut and ran to help the wounded after Hezbollah attacked them with an anti-tank missile. The Hezbollah terrorists saw him and launched another anti-tank missile directly at him.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

