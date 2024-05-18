Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Arvin Netanel’s Execution Delayed Until Monday, Mother Begs For Tefillos


The Jewish-Iranian man who was slated to be executed by the Islamic Republic on Shabbos was identified as Arvin Netanel Ghahremani, 20.

For unknown reasons, his execution was postponed until Monday.

Two years ago, when Arvin was 18, he lent money to an Iranian man. When he asked for the money back, the man attacked him with a knife. Arvin fought back in self-defense in an altercation that ended with the man’s death.

According to Sharia law, the fact that Arvin is Jewish allows the Iranian man’s family to demand the death penalty without evidence or a trial. The law allows the death sentence to be commuted to reparations only with the consent of the victim’s family. Arvin’s family has begged the Iranian man’s family to reverse their decision and offered them generous reparations but the family has refused and insists that Arvin be put to death.

Arvin’s mother is begging for Jews to daven for her son to be spared:

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



