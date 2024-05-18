Body Of 4th Hostage Recovered In Gaza – Ron Binyamin, H’YD

It was released for publication on Motzei Shabbos that the body of hostage Ron Binyamin, H’yd, 53, was recovered from Gaza. His body was rescued along with those of Yitzchak Gelernter, H’yd, Amit Buskila, H’yd, and Shani Louk, H’yd, in a joint operation of IDF special forces and Shin Bet operatives.

Early in the morning of October 7th, Binyamin, a resident of Rechovot, drove to the south to meet friends for a bike ride near Kibbutz Bee’ri. When the rocket barrage began, he turned around to go home and that was the last his wife and two daughters heard from him.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that Binyamin, z’l, was killed by Hamas terrorists near the Mefalsim intersection on October 7th and his body was abducted to Gaza.

The operation was carried out based on precise Shin Bet intelligence obtained from Hamas terrorists who were captured in the Gaza Strip as well as intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate’s Headquarters for Hostages and Missing Persons.

